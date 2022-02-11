Putnam Investments LLC Has $86.62 Million Stock Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,955,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,132,622 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Clarivate were worth $86,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLVT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $5,655,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $55,288,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Clarivate by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after buying an additional 88,476 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the third quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the second quarter worth $6,986,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

CLVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

In other Clarivate news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total transaction of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 21.95% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a 12-month low of $14.43 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.