Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Issued By Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on ESS. Zacks Investment Research raised Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $319.65 on Wednesday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $254.63 and a twelve month high of $359.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.43.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,834,000 after acquiring an additional 492,450 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $70,216,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 58.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,920,000 after purchasing an additional 169,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 239.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 237,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,161,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.70, for a total transaction of $563,847.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total transaction of $1,141,793.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.32%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

