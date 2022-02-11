Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issued By DA Davidson

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Ameris Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $248.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.59 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABCB. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $50.70 on Wednesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $59.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.72.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $47,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

