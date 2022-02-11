Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Honeywell International Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:HON)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Honeywell International in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the conglomerate will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Honeywell International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.45 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.29.

HON stock opened at $191.75 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $132.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $188.03 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,663 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,650,568,000 after buying an additional 350,521 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,756,812,000 after buying an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,440,000 after purchasing an additional 165,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares in the last quarter. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

