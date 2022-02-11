Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Simon Property Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:SPG)

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Simon Property Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Simon Property Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.78 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPG. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.82.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $104.12 and a 12 month high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 10,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.97%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

