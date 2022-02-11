Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Sun Life Financial Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Sun Life Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Cormark also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 27th. National Bank Financial downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.35.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $54.78 on Friday. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $48.04 and a fifty-two week high of $58.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Sun Life Financial by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 46.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.