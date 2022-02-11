Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Terreno Realty Co. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:TRNO)

Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Terreno Realty in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Terreno Realty’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terreno Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $70.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. Terreno Realty has a fifty-two week low of $53.97 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is presently 138.78%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the third quarter worth $28,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 485.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

