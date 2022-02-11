Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Raised by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.61. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

AEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.95.

AEM opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.91. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $45.42 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,020,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,459,000 after buying an additional 230,723 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,801,000. 58.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

