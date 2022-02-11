Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Increased by Analyst

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report issued on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $9.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $9.03. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ORLY. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $796.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $695.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $755.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $687.30.

ORLY stock opened at $658.45 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $428.79 and a one year high of $710.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $670.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $636.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.05 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.95, for a total transaction of $3,229,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

