Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

LBRT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.93.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $11.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 49,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 35,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,815 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

