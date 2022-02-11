Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

CPRX opened at $7.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.35. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $7.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 31.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 286,155 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,654,000 after acquiring an additional 782,870 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 274,474 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 97,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.