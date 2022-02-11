Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Issued By KeyCorp

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Summit Hotel Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Hotel Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Shares of INN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Summit Hotel Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.32. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,587 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Summit Hotel Properties in the second quarter valued at about $1,075,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,131,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,891,000 after acquiring an additional 61,272 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 16.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,834,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,776,000 after acquiring an additional 547,859 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

