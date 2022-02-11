Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Shell in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.61 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62.

Get Shell alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SHEL. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America began coverage on Shell in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of SHEL opened at $54.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $208.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00 and a beta of 0.94. Shell has a 52-week low of $51.47 and a 52-week high of $56.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.52%.

Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.