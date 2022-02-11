Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.3% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.1% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 7.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $133.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.64.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

