QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Sells $557,473.00 in Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $9.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,561,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,217,493. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $184.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,365,395 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $981,170,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $91,312,000 after buying an additional 107,937 shares during the last quarter. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,517,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Finally, CALIFORNIA FIRST LEASING Corp purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,725,000. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.16.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

