QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 22,548 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $9,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,506,647 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,790,125,000 after acquiring an additional 490,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,432,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,371,003,000 after acquiring an additional 415,275 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,239,945 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,352,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

QCOM stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.68 and its 200 day moving average is $157.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total transaction of $366,196.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 21,006 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.94, for a total transaction of $3,779,819.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,297 shares of company stock worth $8,070,787. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

