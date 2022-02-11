RA Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,255,317 Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX)

RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,000. RA Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 5.24% of Tscan Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tscan Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tscan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $12,515,000. 37.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCRX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Tscan Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tscan Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of TCRX opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38. Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $14.71.

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). Tscan Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 779.91% and a negative net margin of 522.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tscan Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

