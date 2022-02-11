Radio Caca (RACA) Hits One Day Volume of $43.81 Million

Radio Caca (CURRENCY:RACA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $403.21 million and approximately $43.81 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00044629 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.46 or 0.06914004 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,307.79 or 0.99717242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.23 or 0.00047689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00050087 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00006224 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca’s total supply is 432,955,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 191,112,814,640 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

