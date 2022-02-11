Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.170-$0.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$74 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $75.69 million.Radware also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Radware from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

NASDAQ:RDWR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. The company had a trading volume of 391,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,296. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98. Radware has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Radware in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Radware by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 14,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.