Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB) to post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rallybio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rallybio will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.98) to ($2.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($2.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to ($1.94). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rallybio.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Opportunities I. L.P. 5Am sold 210,000 shares of Rallybio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $2,740,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Fryer purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.41 per share, for a total transaction of $94,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 21,904 shares of company stock worth $214,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 496.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 328,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 273,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Rallybio by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,200,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Rallybio by 527.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,311 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Rallybio by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 61,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RLYB traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $13.93. The stock had a trading volume of 49,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,208. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.82. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

