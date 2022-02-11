Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.050-$0.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $682 million-$690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $651.08 million.Rapid7 also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS.

RPD traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.58. 10,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average is $116.03. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.80.

In related news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

