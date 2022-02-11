Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rapid7 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

Shares of RPD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.28. The company had a trading volume of 10,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.03. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $72.02 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $151.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock worth $2,613,883. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,756,000 after buying an additional 183,007 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 158.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

