Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.180-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $153 million-$155 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $148.18 million.Rapid7 also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $98.10. 10,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,463. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.41 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $72.02 and a twelve month high of $145.00.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $151.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet lowered shares of Rapid7 from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.80.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 6,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $855,080.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 9,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $1,079,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. 99.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

