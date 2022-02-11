Raymond James Analysts Give The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) a $83.00 Price Target

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has been assigned a $83.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 16.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DSGX. CIBC upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.11.

The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. The company had a trading volume of 26,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,069. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $56.78 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.69 and a 200-day moving average of $78.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.05.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 266,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,424,000 after acquiring an additional 53,448 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 15.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,673,000 after buying an additional 46,596 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 25.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

