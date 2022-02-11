Raymond James Boosts DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $40.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DCP Midstream from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.58.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of DCP opened at $30.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.47 and a beta of 3.28. DCP Midstream has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $33.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.37.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.65. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 1.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of DCP Midstream by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.