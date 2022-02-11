Raymond James Cuts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $32.00

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a peer perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. AT&T has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $173.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of T. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,091,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,412,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.