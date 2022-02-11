Raymond James Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$51.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$56.00 to C$51.00 in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BLX has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex to C$37.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boralex to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB upgraded shares of Boralex from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.93.

TSE BLX opened at C$32.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 129.80. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$49.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$130.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Boralex will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

