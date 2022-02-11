Raymond James Trims Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price to $32.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Intapp from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. Intapp has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.92.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $62.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

