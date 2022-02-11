Raze Network (RAZE) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 11th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $2.77 million and $516,504.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raze Network has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0352 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00044844 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,923.97 or 0.06888272 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,379.00 or 0.99836304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00047030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00049755 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006197 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,623,767 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

