RealFevr Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $240,557.00 (FEVR)

RealFevr (CURRENCY:FEVR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. RealFevr has a market cap of $4.75 million and $240,557.00 worth of RealFevr was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RealFevr has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar. One RealFevr coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RealFevr alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002292 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00046542 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,084.04 or 0.07062770 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,595.60 or 0.99838565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00049332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006260 BTC.

RealFevr Profile

RealFevr’s total supply is 16,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,630,328,172 coins. RealFevr’s official Twitter account is @realfevr

Buying and Selling RealFevr

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealFevr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealFevr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealFevr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RealFevr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealFevr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.