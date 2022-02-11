Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.59

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and traded as high as $1.73. Recro Pharma shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 39,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market cap of $80.82 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Recro Pharma had a negative net margin of 32.85% and a negative return on equity of 199.98%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Research analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,219 shares of company stock valued at $3,695 and have sold 139,398 shares valued at $219,267. 14.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 328.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98,459 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 8.3% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,158,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recro Pharma by 64.3% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 705,219 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 275,892 shares during the period. 59.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.