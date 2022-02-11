Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science and engineering. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.71.

RXRX stock opened at $11.79 on Wednesday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $42.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Recursion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $47,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,344 shares of company stock worth $2,600,128.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 97.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. 37.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

