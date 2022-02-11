Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Up 5.1%

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) traded up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.39. 5,041 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,022,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recursion Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,425.23% and a negative return on equity of 73.43%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dean Y. Li sold 5,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $112,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $232,934.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,344 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,128 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,061,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,632,000 after buying an additional 3,540,374 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $97,934,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $80,724,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $55,088,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $52,909,000. 37.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

