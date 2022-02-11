Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Redfin Corporation is engaged in providing residential real estate search and brokerage services. The Company provides an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, such as assisting individuals to purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services and originate mortgages. Redfin Corporation is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

RDFN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.92.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $30.06 on Friday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.73.

In other news, insider Anthony Ray Kappus sold 896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $36,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian John Taubman sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $106,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,814 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,379 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDFN. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Redfin by 70.0% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Redfin during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Redfin by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Redfin by 35.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Redfin

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

