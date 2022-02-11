Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Increases Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Regional Management has a payout ratio of 14.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Regional Management to earn $6.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Regional Management stock opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $534.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 34.12 and a quick ratio of 34.12. Regional Management has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $67.60.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regional Management will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $524,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,763. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Regional Management by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Regional Management by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 33,783 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Regional Management by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Regional Management by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,866 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Regional Management by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

