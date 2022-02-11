Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $52.02, but opened at $54.69. Regional Management shares last traded at $56.95, with a volume of 429 shares.

The credit services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. Regional Management had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 29.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Get Regional Management alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total transaction of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,005 shares of company stock valued at $4,866,763. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 2.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter worth $215,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 243.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,032 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regional Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Regional Management during the second quarter worth about $6,987,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Regional Management Company Profile (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.