Relx (NYSE:RELX) Price Target Increased to GBX 2,600 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2022

Relx (NYSE:RELX) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,500 ($33.81) to GBX 2,600 ($35.16) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded Relx from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Relx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,316.50.

RELX stock opened at $30.74 on Monday. Relx has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Relx by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Relx by 0.6% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 69,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Relx by 11.7% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Relx by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Relx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Analyst Recommendations for Relx (NYSE:RELX)

