Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($212.64) to €180.00 ($206.90) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

REMYY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

