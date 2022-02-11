Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

REMYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($212.64) to €180.00 ($206.90) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

REMYY opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Rémy Cointreau has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.35.

About Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

