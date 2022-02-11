Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $16.29 Million Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 75.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,741,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $16,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after acquiring an additional 680,566 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 954,830 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,264,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,941 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 20,478 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.41 on Friday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.18.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

