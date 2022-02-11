Renishaw (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,919.02

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,919.02 ($66.52) and traded as high as GBX 5,095 ($68.90). Renishaw shares last traded at GBX 4,850 ($65.58), with a volume of 82,469 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently commented on RSW shares. Morgan Stanley cut Renishaw to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 5,800 ($78.43) to GBX 4,400 ($59.50) in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($89.25) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Renishaw from GBX 4,695 ($63.49) to GBX 4,200 ($56.80) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,651.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,919.02. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a GBX 16 ($0.22) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Renishaw’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

About Renishaw (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

