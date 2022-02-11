REPO Reaches Market Cap of $3.33 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REPO has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and $454,133.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002360 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00046045 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,965.30 or 0.06994453 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,588.81 or 1.00457035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00052148 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006280 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

