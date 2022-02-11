Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target Cut to $139.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $151.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Republic Services stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services has a 1 year low of $88.62 and a 1 year high of $145.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,394,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,466,000 after buying an additional 78,566 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth about $499,246,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,737,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,198,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,694,000 after buying an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

