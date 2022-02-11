Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE RSG opened at $125.73 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,563,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,853,000 after buying an additional 5,543,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $499,246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 237.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,056,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,891,000 after buying an additional 743,575 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $79,757,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $61,779,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

