Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manulife Financial Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $22.25.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 804,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.