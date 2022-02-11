Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Eaton Co. plc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ETN)

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eaton in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Eaton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Eaton from $191.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.89.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $154.79 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $121.46 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.02 and a 200-day moving average of $163.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total value of $452,859.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total value of $551,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Eaton by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 23,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 35,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at $1,403,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

