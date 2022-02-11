Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Voya Financial, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:VOYA)

Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Voya Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Voya Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $72.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial has a 1 year low of $54.46 and a 1 year high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.29.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.41. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 5.15%.

In related news, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,002,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,559,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $95,758,000 after acquiring an additional 73,002 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $806,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Voya Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.