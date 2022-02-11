Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Research Solutions stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) by 107.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.33% of Research Solutions worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.