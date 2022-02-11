Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.17. The company had a trading volume of 23,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,821. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 0.41. Research Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.47.
A number of brokerages recently commented on RSSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Research Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Research Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
Research Solutions Company Profile
Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.
