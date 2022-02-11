REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $525.73 Million

Equities analysts expect REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) to report sales of $525.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for REV Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $544.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $498.10 million. REV Group reported sales of $554.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that REV Group will report full year sales of $2.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover REV Group.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $589.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.02 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 1.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on REV Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $15.50 to $13.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on REV Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REV Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REVG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in REV Group by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 67,052 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in REV Group by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,476 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in REV Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in REV Group by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,732 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in REV Group by 568.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 175,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

REVG traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $14.03. 6,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,269. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.18. The company has a market capitalization of $912.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 2.38. REV Group has a one year low of $11.18 and a one year high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

