Reviewing Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) & Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY)

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) and Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Arkema has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brambles has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Arkema and Brambles, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arkema 2 5 6 0 2.31 Brambles 1 0 1 0 2.00

Arkema presently has a consensus price target of $127.93, suggesting a potential downside of 15.60%. Given Arkema’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arkema is more favorable than Brambles.

Dividends

Arkema pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Brambles pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Arkema pays out 13.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Arkema shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Brambles shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arkema and Brambles’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arkema $9.01 billion 1.29 $379.24 million $19.00 7.98 Brambles $5.21 billion 1.87 $526.10 million N/A N/A

Brambles has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arkema.

Profitability

This table compares Arkema and Brambles’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arkema 13.82% 13.86% 6.86% Brambles N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Arkema beats Brambles on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arkema

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment. The Industrials Specialties segment groups the following business units: thiochemicals, fluorochemicals, polymethyl methacrylate, and hydrogen peroxides. The Coating Solutions segment proposes solutions for decorative paints, industrial coatings, adhesives, and high-growth acrylic applications. The company was founded on January 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Colombes, France.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

