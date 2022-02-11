Reviewing Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) & SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT)

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Donegal Group and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Donegal Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Donegal Group and SiriusPoint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Donegal Group $777.82 million 0.56 $52.81 million $1.15 12.09 SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.51 $143.52 million $2.51 3.30

SiriusPoint has higher revenue and earnings than Donegal Group. SiriusPoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Donegal Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Donegal Group and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Donegal Group 4.30% 5.16% 1.25% SiriusPoint 13.66% 13.10% 3.35%

Risk & Volatility

Donegal Group has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.9% of Donegal Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Donegal Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SiriusPoint beats Donegal Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities. The Personal Lines of Insurance segment consists of homeowners and private passenger automobile policies. The Commercial Lines of Insurance segment includes commercial automobile, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation policies. The company was founded on August 26, 1986 and is headquartered in Marietta, PA.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

